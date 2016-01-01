Introducing your new GoCardless dashboard

When we started GoCardless 5 years ago we wanted to make Direct Debit accessible to companies who’d never had access before. We built a product that was simple and intuitive and soon had the privilege of helping thousands of small businesses collect payment.

Then, 2 years ago, some of the UK’s largest companies started using us, and some of our early adopters were growing into large companies themselves. They loved the simplicity of GoCardless but wanted additional power and flexibility. To support them we built GoCardless Pro, with its own dashboard and API.

Now, we're pleased to be able to give everyone access to the GoCardless Pro dashboard. We’ve used your feedback to make it more intuitive than ever, whilst having the power and flexibility to grow with your business:

There are hundreds of improvements in the new GoCardless product, but instead of giving you a full list of every change, here’s a very quick summary of five of our favourite new features:

1. A clearer and easier-to-use dashboard

The first thing you'll notice when you sign in to your new dashboard is the brand new look - it’s had a full makeover and the most important information is now placed front and centre. As soon as you log in to the new dashboard, you’ll get an immediate overview of what you’re owed, how much you’ve collected and what’s currently due. We've also improved the way we show your payments and customers to make this much clearer and easier to use. Get a real-time overview of everything in your account, and easily filter down to the most relevant information.

2. Multiple users: share access to your GoCardless account

With the new GoCardless dashboard, you can share access to your account with other people in your business. Not only can you add multiple users to your account, you’ll be able to individually control their access rights and permissions - for instance, you could give your bookkeeper read-only access so they’ll be able to reconcile payments without making changes to the account.

From within your account, you can now create Paylinks - an intuitive and user-friendly way to take one-off payments. With Paylinks you have the option to collect additional payments from the same customer without the customer needing to add their bank details each time.

4. Events log: Keep track of the status of your payments

We’ve introduced a new Events tab from which you can see a complete timeline of your account’s activity, or simply use the filters to narrow down the search to the activity type and date range you’re looking for. You can also click on any item to view a more detailed description of the event such as why a mandate couldn’t be set up or a payment failed.

5. Improved search and filtering: Find the information that matters to you

We’ve built out the search functionality to include payment amounts, charge dates, payment descriptions, metadata references... pretty much anything that can be found in your dashboard! If that wasn’t enough, you can even list multiple terms at once to to filter your results more effectively and find what you’re looking for even faster.

When will I see the new GoCardless dashboard?

The new dashboard will be rolled out from April 2016. We’ll be in touch with all merchants via e-mail over the next few weeks with further information about the upgrade.

As we move all our merchants over to the new dashboard, we want to make sure we keep iterating and improving our product. In the new dashboard, there’s a built-in feedback tool that’s never more than one click away - you’ll always be able to find this in the bottom-left corner of your dashboard. Any comments and feedback you have on the dashboard will be hugely appreciated by the team and will help us to shape the product going forward.

Through the rest of 2016, we have ambitious plans to continue building the best product for taking recurring payments online both in the UK and further afield. As we strive to create a new payment network for the internet, we’ll continue pushing forward with new features and updates shaped by your feedback.

Getting started with the new dashboard

We know that change can sometimes feel a bit scary, but we promise you, this is an easy and worthwhile upgrade.

We’ll inform you ahead of time about exactly when you’ll be upgraded to your dashboard. This upgrade won’t require any work on your behalf: all of your customers, payments, and account information will be moved over automatically to the new dashboard. Once upgraded, just login as normal and you can start using your new and improved GoCardless dashboard.

To help you better get a feel of the new dashboard before upgrading, you can watch the short video demo at the beginning of this blog post.

We’ve also put together a comprehensive FAQ that will answer your questions about using the new dashboard. Finally, as always, you can contact our team for any questions you have either about using the new product or about your GoCardless account. If you have any queries, please send us a message through this form.

Thank you!

We also want to say a huge thank you to all of our merchants who have helped us to get to where we are today. We honestly couldn’t have done this without each and every one of you. The new dashboard is a major milestone for GoCardless, and we hope we can continue to delight you as we make further improvements to our service.