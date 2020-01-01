GoCardless & QuickBooks Online
End late payments
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automatically collect payment for your invoices
Goodbye late payments
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.
Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Lower-cost alternative to cards
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Popular with payers
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.
Save time
Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in QuickBooks Online
Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.
How it works
Select a customer and send them a link from your QuickBooks account.
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect Direct Debit payments from their bank account. They only have to do this once.
Send a QuickBooks invoice as usual. GoCardless schedules payment to be automatically collected on the invoice due date.
Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger.
GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.
Payment is processed and paid straight to your bank account. QuickBooks automatically reconciles the payment and associated fees.
“GoCardless has absolutely transformed our business in terms of cash flow. We don’t have to worry about getting paid anymore so we can focus on growing the business.”
Ross Murray, Director, Acumen
