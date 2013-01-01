The Quickbooks App is here!
End late payments
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Collect invoice payments. Automatically.
1
Goodbye late payments
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase. Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
2
Lower-cost alternative to cards
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments. GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
3
Save time
Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in QuickBooks Online. Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.
4
Ease of set up
GoCardless has a direct integration so you can use it from within QuickBooks Online. Using Direct Debit, automatically collect payments from your customer's bank account.
How it works
International Payments made simple
Simple payment collection
Collect recurring payments wherever your customers are. Your existing bank account is all you need to get started.
Fast and compliant way to get paid from 30+ countries including the UK, Eurozone, USA and Australia.
Fairest exchange rate
Access the real exchange rate as provided by Wise. We don’t add a margin to the exchange rate.
Transparent pricing
Low fee of 2% + 40p to cover payment automation, global payout & foreign exchange - no hidden charges.
Watch a demo
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with your QuickBooks Online accounting software
GoCardless has absolutely transformed our business in terms of cash flow. We don’t have to worry about getting paid anymore so we can focus on growing the business.
Ross Murray, Director, Acumen
Ready to get started?
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your QuickBooks Online account now.