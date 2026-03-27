Recurring Pay by Bank hits a major milestone: GoCardless and Jellyfish Energy complete first recurring Pay by Bank transaction

The pioneering test transaction leverages over a decade of account-to-account payment expertise as GoCardless transitions recurring Pay by Bank from sweeping to commercial payments

LONDON, 27 March 2025 — Bank payment company GoCardless has today announced the successful completion of the first recurring Pay by Bank transaction, processed on behalf of Jellyfish Energy, the fast-growing business energy supplier. This landmark transaction was completed as part of a ‘live testing’ exercise with banks, proving the viability of open banking payments beyond the sweeping functionality introduced in 2022.

Jellyfish Energy were keen to be an early adopter of recurring Pay by Bank, recognising their vital role in delivering better cash flow predictability and payment reliability. It plans to use recurring Pay by Bank to empower business customers with flexible payment options that integrate seamlessly with its rewards-based platform, delivering on the company’s commitment to 'redefine transparency in the energy industry through innovative technology.'

By selecting GoCardless, Jellyfish Energy benefits from a high-performance Pay by Bank solution built on 15 years of account-to-account payment expertise -- making adoption viable and highly effective today. Key features include:

Full payer coverage from day one through ‘intelligent routing’ that automatically shifts payers to Direct Debit if open banking isn’t available.

A ‘bank guess’ feature: the GoCardless platform has seen 70% of UK payers over the past 15 years. This data is leveraged to auto-fill payment details and create a smoother checkout experience.

99.5% uptime, ensuring reliable service -- a critical factor for early adopters and a common concern across the industry.

Bringing the future of payments to life

Recurring Pay by Bank will deliver on open banking's long-held promise to bring more choice and competition to UK payments, with immediate benefits for both sides of the checkout:

For Merchants: Lower transaction fees compared to cards, instant settlement of funds, and a reduction in payment failures and fraud.

For Consumers: A seamless payment experience that offers more control and transparency. Payers can easily view, manage, and cancel payment authorisations within their banking app, putting them firmly in control.

An open banking pioneer

GoCardless has been at the forefront of open banking since processing the UK's first live Variable Recurring Payment transaction in a sandbox environment in 2019. More recently, the fintech joined the approved list of open banking suppliers for central and local government, and became a founding member of the UK Payments Initiative (UKPI), an industry-wide scheme committed to scaling Pay by Bank. More than 37,000 organisations have used GoCardless for open banking payments, tapping into the fintech’s broader account-to-account offering.

Pat Phelan, Chief Revenue Officer at GoCardless, said: “We’re thrilled to process the first live recurring Pay by Bank transaction with Jellyfish Energy, a major milestone as the industry prepares for the launch of this next-gen payment method. Recurring Pay by Bank offers a unique blend of speed, security and ease, helping forward-looking businesses like Jellyfish Energy unlock new revenue models, greater efficiency and best-in-class customer relationships.

“By leaning on our 15 years of experience in account-to-account payments, we can bring this technology to market with the proven reliability that businesses need. This will help them adopt with total confidence, knowing their payment operations won't miss a beat.”

Aidon Hudson, CEO of Jellyfish Energy, said: "At Jellyfish, we've built our entire business model around rewarding reliable payment behavior and giving customers real transparency and control over their energy costs. Recurring Pay by Bank is the next natural stage of that philosophy, giving our business customers flexibility and payment reliability that ultimately enables us to offer better rates.

“Our industry is often seen as traditional and inflexible, which is why we’re excited to be at the forefront of bringing open banking payment solutions to the business energy sector, where they can deliver much-needed value to SMEs managing cashflow.”

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Jellyfish Energy

Jellyfish Energy is a tech-led business energy supplier dedicated to redefining transparency in the energy sector. Based in Newcastle with offices in Edinburgh and Manchester, Jellyfish serves thousands of SME customers and works with 650+ partners across the UK. Through its Medusa partner platform and customer portal, Jellyfish provides accessible and streamlined dashboards that give both partners and end-customers real-time visibility of payments, charges, and ratings, enabling better forecasting and rewarding reliable payment behaviour.

For more information, visit https://jellyfish.energy/