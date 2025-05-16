GoCardless and iplicit extend partnership with in-app Direct Debit functionality

LONDON 16 May, 2025 – GoCardless has deepened its relationship with iplicit as it helps the cloud accounting fintech introduce a new update to its product.

iplicit, which is purpose-built for the UK and Ireland’s mid-market, will bring GoCardless’ Direct Debit capabilities to customers using its cloud accounting platform.

The arrival of GoCardless’ Direct Debit features follows the successful roll-out of its open banking-powered Instant Bank Pay (IBP) to iplicit customers in the first quarter of 2025.

Organisations using iplicit will now benefit from a simple in-app interface for managing and automating their Direct Debit payments, powered by GoCardless, with features such as:

Automatic scheduling for one-off or recurring payments on invoice due dates, minimising late payments

Automated payment collection and reconciliation, reducing time-consuming financial admin thanks to connections with via connection to over 350 GoCardless partners integrations, reducing time-consuming financial admin

User-friendly payment set up, allowing for easy and secure collection of payment details online via customisable payment page or payment link

Payment tracking and visibility, allowing collection at first time of asking and using payment intelligence to retry failed payments at optimal times

GoCardless Direct Debit payments are pull based, meaning that iplicit users, as merchants, initiate the payment once given a mandate by their customer. Direct Debit payments are also bank-to-bank, with no card networks -- and the associated high fees -- involved.

By adding GoCardless’ Direct Debit capabilities to Instant Bank Pay, iplicit can now offer busy businesses one place to manage recurring and one-off payments, helping them streamline their operations to save time and money. saving time and money.

iplicit announced the extension of its partnership with GoCardless at Accountex in London’s ExCel.

Having collected its own payments via GoCardless since 2019, the award-winning accounting software provider is confident that the partnership will answer the Direct Debit needs of its midmarket customer base.

This includes customers across a variety of verticals, such as non-profit, recruitment, education, fintech, SaaS, and multi-academy trusts.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, UK&I Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to follow our successful introduction of Instant Bank Pay with this Direct Debit integration. iplicit customers now have an all-in-one solution for recurring and one-off payments, directly within a platform they know and trust. This will help them get paid on time, save time and money, and win and retain more customers.”

Paul Sparkes, Chief Product Officer at iplicit adds: “At iplicit, we prioritise listening to the needs of our midmarket customers to continually refine our product and identify ways of improving their day-to-day financial admin and cashflow.”

“Our ongoing partnership with GoCardless, a leader in the payments space, allows us to offer exactly what these customers need, which is a straightforward, seamless, and reliable solution for automating and collecting Direct Debit payments. This eliminates the inefficiencies and errors common with manual payment collection and chasing of failed or missed payments. Merchants using iplicit can now enjoy reliable cashflow and added confidence when managing their recurring payments.”

Born in the cloud, iplicit’s state-of-the-art platform is specifically tailored for businesses that have outgrown basic entry-level systems or grown frustrated with legacy on-premises vendors. It delivers the advanced functionality and performance of upmarket systems at a fraction of the cost and complexity.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About iplicit

iplicit is intelligent, powerful and intuitive true cloud accounting software for frustrated users of old legacy on-premises and fake cloud systems. Its user base, consisting of medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organisations, is expanding rapidly.

Launched in January 2019, iplicit now has more than 38,000 daily users in 103 countries. The software integrates with other cloud applications and provides users with real-time reporting capabilities, automated data migration, rapid implementation and a public API to break down data silos.

iplicit was rated 18th among UK businesses on the FT1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and achieved 40th place in the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50. In February 2022, iplicit was voted AccountingWEB’s best Enterprise Accounting/ERP 2021 (beating six other finalists into runner-up position). In 2021, iplicit was named Accounting Excellence Mid-Market & Enterprise Accounting Software of the Year 2020.

With over 150 employees, iplicit has three offices in London EC1, Poole and Dublin.

For more information about iplicit, visit the website (www.iplicit.com), and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.