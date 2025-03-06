iplicit partners with GoCardless to help merchants process instant payments

London, 11 March, 2025 – GoCardless, the bank payment company, has partnered with iplicit, a cloud accounting software platform purpose-built for the UK mid-market, to enable faster payment methods for its customers.

iplicit, which has been collecting payments through GoCardless since 2019, has chosen to partner with GoCardless to bring its bank payment functionality to its growing customer base.

The collaboration will see GoCardless’ open banking-powered Instant Bank Pay (IBP) offered directly within the iplicit platform. This will help iplicit’s customer base, which spans verticals such non-profit, recruitment, education, fintech, SaaS, and multi-academy trusts (MATs), collect instant, one-off payments without the high costs associated with cards.

This partnership is a direct result of listening to customer feedback and calls for a more streamlined process of managing payment processes that speed up invoice to cash time.

iplicit customers will be able to make use of IBP from today. In the coming months, iplicit also plans to introduce GoCardless Direct Debit capabilities to its platform to further increase payment flexibility for merchants, making their cash flow more reliable. It will also significantly reduce the administrative time merchants spend manually chasing failed and missed payments.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Product Officer at iplicit said: “As a customer-centric organisation, we wanted to respond to demand for reliable and efficient payment methods. Through this partnership, we can offer our customers exactly what they've asked for: a simple way to collect instant payments, straight from their invoice. With these needs met, we will now be working to offer more comprehensive Direct Debit functionality through GoCardless in the coming months, providing merchants peace of mind and more reliable cash flow when it comes to their recurring payments."

Tom Metcalfe, Director, UK&I Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’ve long prized iplicit as a customer and we’re even more excited to expand our relationship to become partners. Through this collaboration we can offer our joint customers streamlined payment collections, increasing their invoice to cash time.”

Born in the cloud, iplicit is specifically tailored for mid-market businesses that have outgrown basic entry-level systems or grown frustrated with legacy on-premises vendors. It delivers the advanced functionality and performance of upmarket systems at a fraction of the cost and complexity.