COHO partners with GoCardless to offer seamless payments to property managers, landlords and tenants

London, 20 January, 2025 -- Property management software COHO has selected GoCardless to provide bank payments to its property managers.

This will allow COHO’s customers -- single-let landlords, property managers and landlords of houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs) -- to collect recurring and one-off payments through a single platform, offering their tenants a smooth, seamless payment experience.

The integration includes direct debit, helping landlords and property managers to automatically collect regular rent payments on the day they're due. COHO customers can also access GoCardless’ open banking-powered Instant Bank Pay, making it easy to take one-off payments for rental deposits and ad hoc charges without the high fees often associated with cards.

The GoCardless platform will provide better insights for landlords and property managers. Rental payments are recorded in real-time, affording them peace of mind and, in the case of late payments, the option to immediately implement credit control processes within the platform. This will help COHO customers contain and manage rent arrears, whilst remaining compliant with the latest property regulations.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, UK&I Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to partner with COHO to simplify payments for landlords, property managers and their tenants. With automatic collection, instant visibility and one slick flow to set up end-to-end payments for new tenants, GoCardless bank payments are ideal for the property sector. We look forward to raising the bar on the payment experience together with COHO.”

Vann Vogstad, Founder and CEO at COHO said: “This integration is perfectly aligned with our mission of helping customers grow whilst also improving the tenant experience. The unique combination of direct debit and open banking creates a seamless payment journey for tenants while reducing admin, costs and late payments for landlords and property managers. We have every confidence that this partnership will significantly reduce the payment admin burden for our customers.”

GoCardless now partners with more than 350 partners, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate bank payments into the platforms they use everyday.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About COHO

COHO is a cutting-edge property management software startup founded by a dynamic team with proven success in tech innovation. It has quickly risen to prominence, becoming the preferred choice for HMO and Single Let landlords and property managers seeking an easy to use yet feature rich property management solution. With a strong commitment to improving the HMO sector, COHO continues to innovate, with a view on supporting their customers to grow and remain profitable whilst also improving the tenancy experience for renters.

For further information, please visit: https://coho.life