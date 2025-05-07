GoCardless Announces Giacom Integration for Cloud Market Tools

LONDON 8 May, 2025 -- Global bank payment company GoCardless has announced a new integration with Giacom’s Cloud Market Tools billing platform. The integration enables Giacom channel partners to manage Direct Debit payments from within their billing system, helping them simplify collections, improve cash flow, and reduce operational overheads.

This integration is part of Giacom’s wider strategy to help partners reduce their reliance on manual processes and scale more efficiently. Many channel businesses rely on disconnected systems and manual workarounds that slow operations, delay payments, create inconsistent customer experiences, and ultimately slow down growth as they scale. Giacom’s Cloud Market Tools were built to address these challenges by integrating core business systems, streamlining processes, and automating every stage of the lead-to-cash journey.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, UK&I Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to work with Giacom to simplify payments for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) so they can focus on what they do best. Bank payments are cheaper, safer and more reliable than cards -- which is why we believe they’re the ideal way to increase revenues while cutting down on costs. From popular forms of bank payment like Direct Debit to new, cutting-edge methods like those powered by open banking, this partnership allows our joint customers to access best-in-class payments directly within a platform they know and trust.”

Ant Molloy, Managing Director of Cloud Market Tools said: “With GoCardless now fully integrated into Cloud Market Tools, we’ve created a fully automated payment collection service. This enables partners to manage collections and reconciliations without ever having to leave their billing system. That means no more switching between systems, no more rekeying data, and no more chasing late payments. Just faster, easier, and more reliable cash flow.

“MSPs are under pressure to do more with less, but fragmented processes are still holding many back. Collecting and chasing payments can be a major drain on time and resources. GoCardless removes much of that hassle, giving partners a simpler, smarter way to stay on top of their billing and payment processes. Since launching the integration, we’ve seen strong demand from partners looking to remove complexity and gain more control over their billing and payment workflows.”

Cloud Market Tools is a modular software suite designed to support every aspect of an MSP’s operational journey – from quoting and ordering to billing, support, and now, payment collection. The GoCardless integration joins a growing ecosystem of strategic technology partnerships, including connectors for finance systems like Sage and CRMs like The Layer. These integrations are designed to bring siloed data together, reduce duplication, and ensure MSPs have a single source of truth across their operations.

Giacom’s investment in platform development is focused on giving partners the tools they need to improve their operational maturity, drive sustainable profitability, and deliver a consistently excellent customer experience. By streamlining the quote-to-cash process and removing unnecessary friction, Giacom enables its partners to grow faster and serve more customers without scaling complexity.

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

Notes to Editors

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Giacom

Supporting a UK-wide network of over 6,000 local, expert technology providers, Giacom is a 100% channel focussed specialist marketplace and software provider. Our platform, Cloud Market, enables technology resellers and MSPs to access cloud, comms and hardware products and services from the world's leading vendors and carriers to create brilliant technology solutions for UK businesses.

Working with its network of expert technology resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Giacom’s mission is for every small business to buy its IT products from a local expert technology provider.

Giacom’s expert team works as an extension to its partners’ businesses, bringing a deep understanding of products and services as well as commitment to excellence.

Giacom supports its partners with every aspect of running a successful technology solutions business – from guidance on product selection, training and enablement, to advice on accelerating business growth and support to resolve a technical issue.

In July 2023, Giacom, Digital Wholesale Solutions (DWS) and Union Street came together under one single brand – Giacom. In Giacom and Cloud Market, the business has a recognised and trusted brand that will take the company forwards into the increasingly cloud-first future of the IT and Telecoms market.

About Giacom’s Cloud Market Platform

Giacom has invested extensively in its digital platform – Cloud Market – a partner portal which delivers a unified experience across its entire product portfolio.

Giacom is the UK’s only provider of Comms, Cloud, Hardware and Billing solutions through one platform, Cloud Market, helping thousands of UK businesses grow by being more organised, mobile and productive.

Cloud Market features intuitive navigation, unbeatable performance, and the ability to explore all the company’s offers in one place, making it increasingly easy for partners to deliver a broad range of products and services to customers.

For more information about Giacom, visit Giacom.com