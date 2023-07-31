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We want GoCardless to be a diverse, inclusive and fair workplace for all and so we have increasingly placed a focus on Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). Our ambition is to look beyond pure demographics and foster a culture where true diversity of thought is nurtured and recognised as adding undeniable value to how we do business.
“Diversity and Inclusion is important for both our culture and mission; we care deeply about building a company that values diversity at all levels, designing equal opportunity for growth and creating an environment where all people feel they belong.”
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO
GoCardless has a history of strong, active volunteers who have been leading a range of D&I efforts in recent years.
Thanks to these employee-led groups we have been able to further our efforts in voluntary diversity data collection this year, to develop support for parents and carers, offer community mentoring opportunities in partnership with Career Accelerator, help to raise awareness and empathy during significant events of the past year, and importantly, offer more employees a community of people with whom they share experiences and interests.
BEAM aims to increase the opportunity for the Black, Ethnic and Asian Minority community.
Our Inspiring group is on a mission to encourage gender equality for all.
Pride works to ensure the LGBTQIA+ community feel represented and empowered to be themselves.
Our newest group representing the needs of disabled and neurodiverse current and future employees.
Mindful provides a community for all things mental health at GoCardless.
GoCardless values diversity and inclusion, as we believe it is essential to innovation and the overall success of the company in the long term.
As a result we have created company level goals to improve the gender balance by 2025, particularly at the senior levels, supported by investment and key initiatives.
We are also focusing our efforts on embedding D&I into our culture so it becomes a part of every People process and every Manager’s role - together this will create greater clarity and accountability across the entire organisation on D&I progress.
In 2023, we proudly committed to two Diversity & Inclusion charters, The Women in Finance Charter (WIFC) from HM Treasury and the Latvian Diversity Charter. The charters exist to help drive better Diversity & Inclusion within the business industries.
WIFC asks signatory firms to work together to build a more balanced and fair industry, supporting the progression of women into senior roles in the finance services sector. The Latvian Diversity Charter promotes best practices and is pushing the agenda in Latvia by striving for respect and inclusion of diverse groups
Our commitment
We signed up to the Charter in 2023 and set a target of achieving 40% female representation in senior management positions by June 2025. Unfortunately, we did not meet our target and, as a result of structural changes in 2025, have fallen behind and are currently at 27% (as of August 2025).
We remain committed to our original 40% target and have mapped a pathway to achieving it by an extended deadline of 2028. In the next 12 months we are specifically focusing on retention of female talent at mid and senior levels.
Our 2025 Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Report represents our fourth annual review of our company makeup, the progress we've made in building a more representative and inclusive workplace, and the areas which we must continue to address.
This year's report focuses the work we've done to increase representation and reduce the gender pay gap as part of our D&I strategy. Talking points include:
How we're increasing the proportion of women in the business
The progress we've made in reducing our hourly gender pay gap averages
The DEI initiatives we've installed to ensure we're hiring and developing brilliant people from all backgrounds
You can read our full D&I reports from the last two years below to see more on how we're reflecting the outside, inside.
We want to create a diverse, fair and inclusive workplace which gives people from all backgrounds the support they need to thrive.
We detail how we've increased the proportion of women at GoCardless and the further initiatives that we've undertaken to increase inclusion.
We want to create a diverse, fair and inclusive workplace which gives people from all backgrounds the support they need to thrive.
We detail how we've increased the proportion of women at GoCardless and the further initiatives that we've undertaken to increase inclusion.
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