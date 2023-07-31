In 2023, we proudly committed to two Diversity & Inclusion charters, The Women in Finance Charter (WIFC) from HM Treasury and the Latvian Diversity Charter. The charters exist to help drive better Diversity & Inclusion within the business industries.

WIFC asks signatory firms to work together to build a more balanced and fair industry, supporting the progression of women into senior roles in the finance services sector. The Latvian Diversity Charter promotes best practices and is pushing the agenda in Latvia by striving for respect and inclusion of diverse groups

Our commitment

We signed up to the Charter in 2023 and set a target of achieving 40% female representation in senior management positions by June 2025. Unfortunately, we did not meet our target and, as a result of structural changes in 2025, have fallen behind and are currently at 27% (as of August 2025).

We remain committed to our original 40% target and have mapped a pathway to achieving it by an extended deadline of 2028. In the next 12 months we are specifically focusing on retention of female talent at mid and senior levels.