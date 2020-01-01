Looking ahead

To strengthen our commitment to D&I we have recently appointed our first Director of Diversity & Inclusion, an experienced culture change leader, which will allow us to have a more strategic and systematic approach to building a diverse and inclusive organisation for the long term and as we scale.

The Director will work with the executive team and ERGs to define clear D&I targets that GoCardless will commit to achieving over the next three years, and to develop a structured roadmap of initiatives aligned with those targets.

This will create greater clarity and accountability across the entire organisation on D&I progress.