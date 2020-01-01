Clearing the path to success - so any obstacles and blockers don’t slow us down - is really important, and one of the key drivers behind the introduction of our Operating Principles.

We’ve designed them to help each of us successfully navigate the 'growing pains' which may arise as we continue to scale the business; when brought to life in the right ways, our Operating Principles will help us work together better by setting guideposts around some of the key areas of how we operate so things are smoother, easier and ultimately lead to better outcomes.

We think they’re brilliantly effective on their own… but when combined with our Values, they make an incredibly powerful combination. We believe this “GC magic” is our secret sauce!