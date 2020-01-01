Careers
Values and Operating Principles at GoCardless
At GoCardless we’re obsessed about payments. Every day we push the boundaries of what’s possible in our quest to become the world’s account to account payments network. It’s no easy task, especially when working at pace, so questions and challenges are common. Are we making the right choices? Are we owning the problem? Are we embodying the customer? Are we communicating effectively and working collaboratively as one team?
Clearing the path to success - so any obstacles and blockers don’t slow us down - is really important, and one of the key drivers behind the introduction of our Operating Principles.
We’ve designed them to help each of us successfully navigate the 'growing pains' which may arise as we continue to scale the business; when brought to life in the right ways, our Operating Principles will help us work together better by setting guideposts around some of the key areas of how we operate so things are smoother, easier and ultimately lead to better outcomes.
We think they’re brilliantly effective on their own… but when combined with our Values, they make an incredibly powerful combination. We believe this “GC magic” is our secret sauce!
Our Values
START WITH WHY
We believe you can only do a job properly when you know why you are doing it. Understanding why we care about the problem motivates us to keep going until we’ve solved it.
ACT WITH INTEGRITY
We do what’s right even when no-one is watching. We don't see doing the right things as a choice — we act with integrity regardless of the cost.
BE HUMBLE
We act without ego and don’t let excuses get in the way of achieving our goals. We believe life's too short for self-importance.
CARE DEEPLY
We care deeply about our impact on the world and those around us.
Our Operating Principles
THINK LIKE A CUSTOMER
We constantly seek to delight customers (merchants, partners and payers) to achieve our mission of “taking the pain out of getting paid so our customers can focus on what they do best”.
GLOBAL FIRST
We want to build a globally successful business; so, we must adjust how we operate to achieve this objective. Have a global mindset, and ensure that everything we do, internally and externally, has global scope.
ONE DECISION, ONE OWNER
For every meaningful decision there should be a single owner of the decision, which we call the Champion.
DISAGREE AND COMMIT
We encourage GeeCees to challenge and debate if you disagree with a proposal or direction. It's better to be open and disagree publicly and not to keep things buried and share opinions privately
ACT LIKE AN OWNER
All GeeCees are owners of the business and therefore we own our shared success.
ONE GOCARDLESS
We expect everyone to act in the best interests of GoCardless as a whole, not our personal interests or our team/function/geo interests.
HAVE THE HARD CONVERSATIONS
We do not shy away from conflict, and embrace hard conversations in order to make us better. We should strive to create an environment where we feel comfortable speaking up, raising our hand, escalating issues, and generally being heard.
Careers
You’ll learn lots more about our values and operating principles if you become a GeeCee and join our team, including best practice and how to bring them to life in your day to day work.