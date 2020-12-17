Press Zone
Our latest news, press coverage, and brand resources.
Now you can take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless
Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.
About us
Discover more about how we are transforming the world of payments with our global bank payment network
Brand press pack
Browse our comprehensive set of brand assets including logos and badges, product images, leadership headshots, and guidelines on how to apply our brand correctly.
Read all about it
Get in Touch
For any press enquiries, please contact the GoCardless PR team.