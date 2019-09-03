Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up

Join us in the payments revolution

Bank-to-bank payments are changing the way businesses get paid. Partner with us to shape the future of payments.

Become a partner
Join us in the payments revolution
Join us in the payments revolution

Why Partner with us?

Increased customer value

Increased customer value

GoCardless improves the volume of payments that businesses successfully collect and retain by reducing payment failures

Create a recurring revenue stream

Create a recurring revenue stream

Receive revenue from every successful transaction processed within your platform through GoCardless

An integrated experience

An integrated experience

Enable your merchants to create, manage, and report on Payments within your platform to expand your offering

Who we currently work with
Who we currently work with

Who we currently work with

With our advanced API integration, we’re able to lead hundreds of business partners and their customers to a better payments experience. Maintaining engagement with your customers and maximising transaction rate is far easier with our all-new Partner Portal.

Register and access our Partner Portal

What are the steps involved?

Access to our Partner Portal

Developer zone

Developer zone

Everything you need to build your GoCardless integration and get it certified. All the technical documentation you need is here.

Marketing Hub

Marketing Hub

Want to get your users using your integration? Here’s all the content and assets you need. Copy and paste, ready to go.

Performance Dashboard

Performance Dashboard

Monitor the success of your GoCardless integration here. From technical performance through to commercial metrics.

Ready to get started?

Become a Partner
Become a Partner