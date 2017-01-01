[New] Verified Mandates
Catch payment fraud in the act
Check whether a new customer’s bank account details are genuine without compromising the checkout experience.
Don’t choose between payment fraud prevention and customer experience.
Almost half of all US businesses say fraud is among the top threats facing their business. And when you’re onboarding potentially thousands of new customers every day, how do you verify each new payment while offering customers an uninterrupted checkout experience?
With Verified Mandates, verification happens during checkout. Customers don’t need to have their account or routing numbers memorized as, powered by Plaid, we take them directly to their online banking login. You will then be able to verify their information quickly and easily. We then send both you and your customer an immediate confirmation once the account is verified.
Benefits
Prevent fraud instantly
Nearly two thirds of US businesses take up to three days to catch fraudulent payments. Catch attempted fraud instantly.
Seamlessly integrated
Verify new customers directly in the payment flow and get notified straight away.
Optimal customer experience
Customer bank details authenticated automatically. No need to compromise on experience.
NACHA compliant
Automatically verify the first transaction to future proof your payments strategy and comply with NACHA ACH Web debits rule.
How Verified Mandates work
Verified Mandates sits directly in the GoCardless payment platform.
New customers will complete a standard ACH Bank Debit form in your checkout flow.
Powered by Plaid, your customers will be seamlessly logged into their bank account to verify their information. Better yet, customers don’t have to remember their account or routing number anymore -- we’ll handle all of it.
With verification taken care of, your customer can complete their payment. And you get instant notifications of every successful verification.
Use Verified Mandates for:
High volume subscription businesses
When you’re adding hundreds or thousands of new customers every day, Verified Mandates helps you verify new customers at scale.
Perfect if you offer a free trial for new customers.
High value payments
If your subscriptions are particularly high value, Verified Mandates gives you peace of mind that your revenue is secure.