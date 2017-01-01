Don’t choose between payment fraud prevention and customer experience.

Almost half of all US businesses say fraud is among the top threats facing their business. And when you’re onboarding potentially thousands of new customers every day, how do you verify each new payment while offering customers an uninterrupted checkout experience?

With Verified Mandates, verification happens during checkout. Customers don’t need to have their account or routing numbers memorized as, powered by Plaid, we take them directly to their online banking login. You will then be able to verify their information quickly and easily. We then send both you and your customer an immediate confirmation once the account is verified.