SAY YES TO THE BEST IN BANK PAYMENTS
Take your business to the next level by embedding fast and secure one-off and recurring bank payments.
One size doesn’t fit all
GoCardless Embed works behind the scenes of your platform so you’re able to offer the combination of highly trusted bank debit with the latest in open banking innovation, all whilst continuing to manage your customer relationships directly.
Stay in control of customer relationships
GoCardless Embed works behind the scenes of your platform, so you stay in control of your customers’ experience and can continue to manage your relationships.
Save time and resources
GoCardless’ suite of fully compliant and regulated bank payment solutions, including reconciliations, are all pre-built and ready to integrate.
Capture more transactions
Businesses that offer five+ payment methods grow their revenue an average of 21% faster than those that offer three or less. Plus, adding bank debit expands market coverage by up to 44%.
Stand out against competitors
With greater payment options in your platform, merchants and their payers can access everything they need in one place. Plus, offering our payment intelligence add-ons creates upsell opportunities.
The value of bank payments
67% of payers will abandon a payment if their preferred payment method isn’t available. But that preferred method varies depending on the use case, the customer type and even where in the world a person is based. That’s why it’s vital you offer a mix of payment types.
By offering bank payments you’re able to capture a greater share of wallet within your ecosystem, while your customers benefit from lower costs and higher success rates compared to credit cards and digital wallets. Adding bank payments increases recurring transaction volume by 30%*, only complementing your payment offering.
*Research conducted on behalf of GoCardless by IDC, including interviews with 10 GoCardless merchants in 2020.
Bank payments through GoCardless Embed are ideal for:
Make late payments a thing of the past by allowing your customers to collect one-off invoices instantly or by setting up automated recurring payments in just a few clicks.
Ready to get started?
Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of collecting recurring payments at scale across the globe.