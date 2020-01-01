67% of payers will abandon a payment if their preferred payment method isn’t available. But that preferred method varies depending on the use case, the customer type and even where in the world a person is based. That’s why it’s vital you offer a mix of payment types.

By offering bank payments you’re able to capture a greater share of wallet within your ecosystem, while your customers benefit from lower costs and higher success rates compared to credit cards and digital wallets. Adding bank payments increases recurring transaction volume by 30%*, only complementing your payment offering.

*Research conducted on behalf of GoCardless by IDC, including interviews with 10 GoCardless merchants in 2020.