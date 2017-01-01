Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up

Industry Research

SaaS payment decision-makers optimize payments
SaaS payment decision-makers optimize payments

SaaS payment decision-makers optimize payments

Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester Research conducted a study with payment decision-makers to learn how they are optimizing their payments in a post-Covid era.

View the full report to learn how you can improve your business’s payment infrastructure for the future.

Read the report

In our 2021 U.S. Payment Trends report, you'll discover:
In our 2021 U.S. Payment Trends report, you'll discover:

In our 2021 U.S. Payment Trends report, you'll discover:

  • How the pandemic has shifted attitudes towards using credit

  • How to optimise your checkout experience to maximise conversions

  • How payment preferences vary across generations of Americans

Discover 2021 U.S. Payment Trends

Other research

  • The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

    The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

    How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

    View report

  • Consumer payment preferences in 2021

    Consumer payment preferences in 2021

    How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

    View report

  • G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021

    G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021

    GoCardless is the G2 Momentum Leader.

    G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.

    View report

  • G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021

    G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021

    GoCardless named a leader Payment Processing.

    GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 31 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.

    View report

  • The value of collecting payments with GoCardless

    The value of collecting payments with GoCardless

    Global research company IDC conducted a study into the business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless. They found GoCardless helps merchants create and realize better financial outcomes compared to other recurring payment solutions. Download the white paper to see how.

    Learn more

  • Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

    Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

    We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases. Download your free copy of the report, and discover which payment methods will most likely convert more prospects into long-term, paying customers.

    Read the report

  • G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021

    G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021

    GoCardless named a leader in G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing.

    GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.

    View report

  • G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021

    G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021

    GoCardless named the Payment Processing Momentum Leader.

    G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.

    View report

  • Forrester shares how businesses are improving their payment strategy

    Forrester shares how businesses are improving their payment strategy

    Forrester Analyst, Lily Varon shares research findings on how businesses are improving their payment strategy and growing their bottom line in this short video. Hear her thoughts on how businesses are improving their payments in a post-Covid era.

    Watch today

  • G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021

    G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021

    G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers ranks GoCardless 2nd out of 20 other payment processors in the Momentum leader for Payment Processing report. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.

    Read on

  • G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021

    G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021

    GoCardless ranks 4th out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.

    Read on

  • G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Fall 2020

    G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Fall 2020

    GoCardless ranks 5th out of 24 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.

    Read on

Maximize the return from your payment strategy

Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help you improve your payments.