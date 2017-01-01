Industry Research
SaaS payment decision-makers optimize payments
Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line
Forrester Research conducted a study with payment decision-makers to learn how they are optimizing their payments in a post-Covid era.
View the full report to learn how you can improve your business’s payment infrastructure for the future.
In our 2021 U.S. Payment Trends report, you'll discover:
How the pandemic has shifted attitudes towards using credit
How to optimise your checkout experience to maximise conversions
How payment preferences vary across generations of Americans
Discover 2021 U.S. Payment Trends
Other research
The Global Payment Timings Index 2021
How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.
Consumer payment preferences in 2021
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021
GoCardless is the G2 Momentum Leader.
G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.
G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021
GoCardless named a leader Payment Processing.
GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 31 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.
The value of collecting payments with GoCardless
Global research company IDC conducted a study into the business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless. They found GoCardless helps merchants create and realize better financial outcomes compared to other recurring payment solutions. Download the white paper to see how.
Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases. Download your free copy of the report, and discover which payment methods will most likely convert more prospects into long-term, paying customers.
G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021
GoCardless named a leader in G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing.
GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.
G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021
GoCardless named the Payment Processing Momentum Leader.
G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.
Forrester shares how businesses are improving their payment strategy
Forrester Analyst, Lily Varon shares research findings on how businesses are improving their payment strategy and growing their bottom line in this short video. Hear her thoughts on how businesses are improving their payments in a post-Covid era.
G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021
G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers ranks GoCardless 2nd out of 20 other payment processors in the Momentum leader for Payment Processing report. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.
G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021
GoCardless ranks 4th out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.
G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Fall 2020
GoCardless ranks 5th out of 24 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.
