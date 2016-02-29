Referral program

Does GoCardless have a referral program?

Our referral program is currently unavailable. We’re in the process of reviewing it and plan to launch a new program in the near future.If you’re interested in other partnership opportunities with GoCardless, please contact our team by emailing partnerships@gocardless.com.

What happened to the old referral program?

Our previous referral program was closed on February 29th, 2016. All sign-ups made on or after this date no longer qualify for the referral incentive.

I’ve referred a friend to GoCardless. What happens to my GoCardless credit?

Our old referral program is now closed and payouts from that referral program will stop from the 30th June 2016. Instead we will be offering all those businesses who have outstanding credits from the referral program a rebate of transaction fees for all transactions processed by GoCardless from 1st July 2016 until the 30th November 2016, subject to fair use (and other detail as set out in the T&Cs). All eligible businesses will receive an email to confirm that they will receive a one-off credit of the cumulative transaction fee amount by the 16th December 2016 - please note this will be processed automatically and paid out to the bank account we hold on file for you on the payment date.

I’ve joined GoCardless through a referral link. What happens to my fee rebate?

If you signed up through a friend’s referral link before February 29th 2016 and still have outstanding credits owed, you will also be eligible for a rebate of transactions fees for all transactions processed by GoCardless from 1st July 2016 until the 30th November 2016, subject to fair use (and other detail as set out in the T&Cs). All eligible businesses will receive an email to confirm that they will receive a one off credit of the cumulative transaction fee amount by the 16th December 2016 - please note this will be processed automatically and paid out to the bank account we hold on file for you on the payment date.

Our previous referral program was closed on February 29th, 2016. Anyone signing up through a referral link from this program after this date will see a message on the sign-up page stating the program is no longer available.

Terms and conditions

These terms and conditions are between GoCardless Ltd (“GoCardless”) and you, the supplier or “Merchant”, as referred to in the online Merchant Agreement set out here https://gocardless.com/legal/merchants/, or the relevant paper contract entered into between us.On 29th February 2016, GoCardless closed its referral program. You have been identified as a Merchant that had credit outstanding in relation to that program. While GoCardless is not obliged to provide you with payment in respect of that outstanding credit, GoCardless wishes to provide a rebate for the transaction fees charged to you for transactions processed during the period beginning on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 November 2016, now that the referral program has closed. The following terms apply to that reduction in fees:GoCardless will, for the GoCardless account to which the notification email you have received relates, credit your account with the value of the transaction fees for transactions processed through that GoCardless account from (and including) 1st July 2016 to 30th November 2016. The rebate will be up to a maximum amount of £1,500/€1,500 (in aggregate) which we consider to be a fair cap on this offer. Your GoCardless account will be credited with this amount no later than Friday 16th December. Payment will be made to the bank account we hold on file in relation to that same GoCardless account on that date. You will remain liable for all other fees, charges, chargebacks etc. as set out in our agreement with you, as referred to above. This includes any fixed monthly fee that you may be paying now or agree to pay in the future. All other terms in the agreement between us remain in force, and we may not pay out the rebate to you if you are otherwise in breach of that agreement.No cash alternative or other offer is available.We may amend these terms to clarify them or add further detail. The latest version will be available on our website until at least 30 November 2016.If you do not wish to benefit from this offer, please contact us at help@gocardless.com.