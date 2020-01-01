Restricted Activities

We cannot allow merchants or partners to arrange payments for the following types of goods and services, unless otherwise agreed in our contract ahead of time:

This includes anything that:

You may not use our services to do anything illegal or harmful, or to cause anyone else to do anything illegal or harmful.

• Is fraudulent or unlawful, or breaches any law or regulation (including using GoCardless in connection with the supply of goods or services that breach a law or regulation); • infringes any third party's intellectual property or other proprietary rights under any jurisdiction; • Involves counterfeit goods including but not limited to designer handbags, clothing, accessories and consumer electricals; • might result in the harm of, or attempts to harm, any minor; • Involves a party named on the sanctions lists that GoCardless complies with; • misrepresents your identity or gives a misleading impression that you are associated or afﬁliated with a third party; • Involves shell or front companies; • could reasonably be considered harmful, false, misleading, unlawful, obscene, defamatory, libellous, threatening, pornographic, harassing or hateful • Relates to online dating or marriage services, adult entertainment related activities, or escort services; • promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; • promotes violence, illegal drugs or any other illegal activity; • breaches an obligation or duty of conﬁdentiality; • invades any person's privacy; • sends or uploads any unsolicited or unauthorised advertising or promotional material; • knowingly or negligently transmits or attempts to transmit any data or material that contains viruses, Trojan horses, adware, spyware, worms, or other malicious code or program designed to adversely affect the operation of software or hardware; • could reasonably be expected to damage, disable, overburden, or impair it, including, without limitation, using the GoCardless Service in an automated manner other than as permitted by the GoCardless API and the relevant documentation; • GoCardless might reasonably believe to be an abuse of the GoCardless system or service - this includes the GoCardless referral programme; • is likely to result in liability for GoCardless or any third party, including in any manner likely to result in complaints, disputes, reversals, chargebacks, fees, ﬁnes or penalties; • support pyramid or ponzi schemes, matrix programs, other 'get rich quick' schemes or certain multi-level marketing programs, including the collecting of payments for such schemes; • accesses or attempts to access any software underlying the GoCardless service; • is related to the control of an account that is linked to another account, the users of which have engaged in any of the foregoing activities; or • results in the interception of required payment notiﬁcations intended for payers.