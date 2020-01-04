No, for most GoCardless users there are no setup or monthly costs, and there are no hidden fees. You can sign up for free and pay as you go, with fees charged per transaction. Some add-on functionality is billed differently, but this is noted above.

Custom plans, however, come with a tailored pricing agreement. This could include relevant setup or monthly costs, but typically comes with discounted rates due to high transaction volumes or amounts. Chat with our friendly Sales team to see what we can offer you. Contact Sales