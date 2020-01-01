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Our ambassador programme
Become an ambassador to get rewarded for helping businesses in your network collect payments more efficiently. Refer businesses to us and earn a £150 commission via the Optimise affiliate platform. Terms and conditions apply.
1
Register your interest
Register your interest on this page. We'll respond via email once we've validated your application to organise an introductory call.
2
Set up
You'll complete a short form with Optimise to set up your account and get your bespoke tracked link. You'll then be able to start earning your commission.
3
Use your platform
You know your audience best. Share your tracked link however you like, from one-to-one conversations to online content, social media, or printed QR codes.
4
Earn commission
When a merchant you refer sets up six Direct Debit mandates and/or collects six payments with GoCardless, we’ll pay you £150. This typically takes 14-90 days after a 30-day validation period. See Ts&Cs for more details or the FAQs below.
We like to start with a chat so we can learn more about you, discuss the programme, and answer any questions you have.
We want to make it as easy as possible for you to help your clients. We'll provide you with the tools you need to support your clients, and a simple, fast referral process.
We'll keep you updated with any new features, news, or talking points you can feature in your communications and help you refer.
We don’t want to slow you down and create bottlenecks. Our dedicated affiliate team are on hand to help you publish content quickly, plus respond to any questions you may have.
We set people free from the frustrations and cost of collecting payments via manual bank transfers and cards. Offering businesses an easy way to get paid without the stress or high fees.
100,000+ businesses around the world trust GoCardless to power their payments, like DocuSign, HM Government, The Guardian, Epson, Aon, and Tripadvisor.
We make it super easy for payments to be made on time. Both with instant payments and automated payments.
Say goodbye to awkward conversations with customers to chase them to pay. Payments are automated and more successful with GoCardless.
A lot of businesses get stuck with manual payment admin, like reconciliation. Connect to a partner, find data easily and automate tasks.
GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cut away, the savings really stack up.
GoCardless empowers businesses to easily collect instant one-off and automated recurring payments. Direct from their customer’s bank account to theirs. Businesses get paid on time, improve cash flow, save time and money, win and retain more customers, and stress less.
Use GoCardless on its own, with our easy-to-use online dashboard. Or connect to one of 350+ other systems – including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, Zuora, and Salesforce – to conveniently manage everything.
Help other businesses get paid on time and earn a commission.