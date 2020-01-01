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Our ambassador programme

Refer and unlock benefits

Become an ambassador to get rewarded for helping businesses in your network collect payments more efficiently. Refer businesses to us and earn a £150 commission via the Optimise affiliate platform. Terms and conditions apply.

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Become an ambassador

  • 1

    Register your interest

    Register your interest on this page. We'll respond via email once we've validated your application to organise an introductory call.

  • 2

    Set up

    You'll complete a short form with Optimise to set up your account and get your bespoke tracked link. You'll then be able to start earning your commission.

  • 3

    Use your platform

    You know your audience best. Share your tracked link however you like, from one-to-one conversations to online content, social media, or printed QR codes.

  • 4

    Earn commission

    When a merchant you refer sets up six Direct Debit mandates and/or collects six payments with GoCardless, we’ll pay you £150. This typically takes 14-90 days after a 30-day validation period. See Ts&Cs for more details or the FAQs below.

How we'll support you

An introductory call

We like to start with a chat so we can learn more about you, discuss the programme, and answer any questions you have.

Tools to help you

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to help your clients. We'll provide you with the tools you need to support your clients, and a simple, fast referral process.

Ongoing support

We'll keep you updated with any new features, news, or talking points you can feature in your communications and help you refer.

Quick sign-off and approval

We don’t want to slow you down and create bottlenecks. Our dedicated affiliate team are on hand to help you publish content quickly, plus respond to any questions you may have.

Here's GoCardless in a nutshell

What we do

We set people free from the frustrations and cost of collecting payments via manual bank transfers and cards. Offering businesses an easy way to get paid without the stress or high fees.

100,000+ businesses around the world trust GoCardless to power their payments, like DocuSign, HM Government, The Guardian, Epson, Aon, and Tripadvisor.

Payments. But without the Hassle.

No more late payments

We make it super easy for payments to be made on time. Both with instant payments and automated payments.

Chasing customers

Say goodbye to awkward conversations with customers to chase them to pay. Payments are automated and more successful with GoCardless.

Save time on admin

A lot of businesses get stuck with manual payment admin, like reconciliation. Connect to a partner, find data easily and automate tasks.

Money saved

GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cut away, the savings really stack up.

Why businesses choose us

GoCardless empowers businesses to easily collect instant one-off and automated recurring payments. Direct from their customer’s bank account to theirs. Businesses get paid on time, improve cash flow, save time and money, win and retain more customers, and stress less.

Use GoCardless on its own, with our easy-to-use online dashboard. Or connect to one of 350+ other systems – including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, Zuora, and Salesforce – to conveniently manage everything.

FAQs

Want to be an ambassador?

Help other businesses get paid on time and earn a commission.

Terms and conditions apply.

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.