Skip to content

Outbound Payments

You can now securely collect and send your payments all from one place.

Your full end-to-end payments platform

In addition to collections, we now offer Outbound Payments. It’s a new product that lets you fund a payment account from existing customer collections or using an external bank account.

You can then send money securely out of this payment account to whoever you need to, whether it’s existing customers, suppliers or third parties.

Streamlined processes, lower risk

Fuel your efficiency

Automating your payments in one platform means no more tedious switching between software, manually processing payouts or added admin.

Level up security

Use verified and stored bank details from existing collections to reliably make secured payouts. We also give you peace of mind with Confirmation of Payee checks on all new beneficiaries.

Know exactly where your money is

Enjoy greater payment visibility by tracking all inbound and outbound transactions in a single platform. It simplifies reporting and gives you peace of mind.

Reduce your running costs

Less manual steps, less software contracts and logins, and less of your employees’ time spent managing payment processes. All helping to cut your overhead costs.

Reduce admin and increase cost efficiency

82%* of businesses want to eliminate storing bank details in multiple places, and a further 70%** want to streamline processes so they can save on unnecessary costs. Outbound Payments helps you to do just that. Collecting and sending money from our platform means you can now manage all your payments in one place, using one login. This reduces your admin and helps you to drive greater cost efficiency.

*110 participants Qualtrics B2B survey 2025

**500 participants Attest consumer survey 2025

Understanding how your money moves

Outbound Payments are ideal for...

  • Insurance

    Combine premium collections with claims disbursements and policyholder payouts. You’ll gain real-time visibility into all claims and vendor payments, improving your claims lifecycle management and audit trails.

  • Lending

    Automatically send your customers their loans via the GoCardless API, cutting out the manual effort. Your customers will also benefit as Outbound Payments use Faster Payment banking rails, which means you can disburse their funds instantly.

  • Savings and Investments

    Streamline deposit and withdrawal processing using one platform to manage all client and supplier payments. With the option to automate payouts and built-in security checks, you can eliminate manual tasks and reduce the risk of error and fraud exposure.

  • Utilities

    Make it easy to manage payments at scale by automating and standardising processes. Plus, with real-time visibility and detailed transaction history, you’ll be able to better manage cash flow and customer relationships.

Collect, send, grow.

It’s never been easier to automate collecting and sending money with GoCardless. Speak to us today about simplifying your payment processes.

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.