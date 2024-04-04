Genea Fertility selects GoCardless to make fertility treatments more accessible to prospective parents

Melbourne, Australia, 4 April, 2024 -- Global leader in fertility research, technology, and treatments Genea Fertility has partnered with GoCardless, the bank payment company, to simplify recurring payments for its Australian customers and reduce the payment-related stress associated with fertility treatments.

Genea Fertility will offer Direct Debit payments through GoCardless for customers engaged with the company for fertility treatment and egg storage, allowing customers to pay for Genea’s services in manageable installments. This option minimises a significant source of stress for treatment recipients thanks to a single, simple payment onboarding process – meaning prospective parents have one less thing to worry about.

Scott Portnoy, Chief Operating Officer at Genea Fertility said: “It’s important for us to provide our customers and patients with exceptional care in every aspect of their journey. Fertility treatment can be an emotional and delicate process, so we want to ensure that the payment process is as streamlined as possible.

“With GoCardless, our customers can set up their payments and then solely focus on their treatment. We also gain oversight over any hiccups along the way, such as missed or late payments, so we can act to resolve these issues immediately instead of burdening our team with chasing payments.”

Luke Fossett, ANZ General Manager at GoCardless, said: “We don’t always think about how payments impact emotions but in reality, it’s a critical factor in the customer experience – this is especially true with businesses like Genea Fertility, where trust, sensitivity and support are paramount.

“By automating its payments, the Genea team will reclaim valuable time and energy. This will enable them to shift their attention from worrying about manual admin and late payments to delivering world-class customer care.”

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About Genea

Genea Fertility is a world-leading fertility clinic network with clinics across Australia, and with more than 38 years’ experience helping Australians achieve their dreams of parenthood. At Genea, our vision is to provide a personalised approach to each individual who walks through our doors. We’re continuously committed to bringing together the best cutting-edge science with heartfelt patient care, delivering leading patient outcomes and IVF success rates. For more information visit www.genea.com.au

