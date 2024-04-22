GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks launch integration to end late payments for Australian small businesses

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA 22 April, 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has announced an integration in Australia with Intuit QuickBooks’ leading financial management software.

The new GoCardless app, available today in the Intuit Quickbooks Store, will allow Australian QuickBooks users to tap into Direct Debit, helping them to reduce late payments and improve cash flow.

The announcement will be welcome news to SMBs who, according to the Australian Government’s Payment Times Reporting Regulator, wait up to 47 days to get paid on average.

The GoCardless integration will allow Intuit QuickBooks small business users to gain greater control of their finances. On the date an invoice is due, payments are automatically collected directly from their customers’ bank accounts and reconciled on the Intuit Quickbooks platform. Direct Debit payments also cost less to process when compared to payment by credit cards. GoCardless’s standard fees are generally also cheaper than those charged by Stripe and PayPal.

In turn, small businesses can offer their customers more secure and seamless payment experiences, removing the hassle of updating expired, lost or stolen card details and the need to initiate manual bank transfers. For small businesses, this reduces the risk of customer churn, late payments and failed payments.

Seb Hempstead, VP of Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “Our integration with Intuit QuickBooks is one way we can make life easier for small businesses in this tough economic environment. By reducing late and failed payments, plus the associated admin, and enabling automatic reconciliation, we can free up cash flow and keep costs down. This means that SMBs can spend more time growing their business.”

Lars Leber, VP and Country Manager Intuit QuickBooks Australia said: “We are excited to expand our international relationship with GoCardless to Australia. Our goal is always to make the lives of QuickBooks customers easier. Through this integration, businesses can put time back into other areas of their business that were previously dedicated to bookkeeping and chasing payments, while customers will not have to worry about their service expiring when their card does. With GoCardless, we are providing efficient solutions tailored for small businesses.”

This regional integration builds on the existing relationship between GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks in the United Kingdom. Along with launching a new app in Australia, GoCardless has also introduced an app on the Intuit QuickBooks Marketplace in North America.

Aussie customers can now find the GoCardless app in the Intuit Quickbooks Store.

1. Australian Government: Payment Times Reporting Register Average longest payment terms to small businesses from all reporting businesses collated since 1 January 2021 to date. Available at: https://register.paymenttimes.gov.au/dashboard.html

2. Stripe Standard Fees from 1 April 2024 ( 1.70% + A$0.30, for domestic cards, 3.5% +A$0.30 for international cards). PayPal Standard Fees: 2.6% +A$ 0.30 to receive AU transactions (1.20% for QR Code transactions), 3.6% +A$ 0.30 for international transactions (2.2% for International QR Code transactions). Gocardless fees of 1% + A$0.40, capped at $4, 2% + $0.40 for international transactions, additional 0.3% for payments of $3,000 or more.Fees correct as at 25 March 2024.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2024 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Intuit Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.