GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks expand partnership with app launches in Australia and the United States

LONDON, 22 April, 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has expanded its partnership with Intuit QuickBooks, a leading financial management software, with two new launches.

The fintech has now introduced a GoCardless app in the Intuit Quickbooks Marketplace in Australia and the United States, enabling more than 225,000 QuickBooks users to tap into Direct Debit to help them reduce late payments and improve cash flow.

By introducing GoCardless and its Direct Debit capabilities, Intuit QuickBooks small business users stand to gain greater control of their finances. On the date an invoice is due, payments are automatically collected directly from their customers’ bank accounts and reconciled on the Intuit Quickbooks platform. Direct Debit payments also cost less to process when compared to credit card payments.

In turn, small businesses can offer their customers more secure and seamless payment experiences, removing the hassle of updating expired, lost or stolen card details and the need to initiate manual bank transfers. This reduces the risk of customer churn, late payments and failed payments.

Seb Hempstead, VP of Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “Our partnership with Intuit Quickbooks is one way we can make life easier for small businesses in this tough economic environment. By reducing late and failed payments -- plus the associated admin -- and enabling automatic reconciliation, we can free up cash flow and keep costs down. This means that SMBs can spend more time growing their business.

We’re excited to launch our apps in Australia and the US. Not only does this build on our long-standing relationship with Intuit QuickBooks, it also underscores our commitment to bringing the benefits of bank payments to small businesses everywhere.”

These regional launches build on the existing integration between GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks in the United Kingdom and Ireland which started in 2016.

QuickBooks users can now find the GoCardless app in the Australian Intuit QuickBooks Marketplace and US Intuit QuickBooks Marketplace.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

