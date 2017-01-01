GoCardless
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future
3 min readLife at GoCardless
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners
Farewell to failed payments
Success+ uses machine learning to find the optimal time to retry failed payments
How to integrate with the GoCardless API
A step-by-step guide on how to integrate with the GoCardless API.
[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ
Forrester surveyed 750 payment decision makers in B2B & B2C firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. This spotlight focuses on 154 respondents & 2 qualitative interviews with payment decision-makers from Australia & New Zealand
PDFEnterprise
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.
4 min readEnterprise