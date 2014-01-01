Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Life at GoCardless

Life at GoCardless

Latest articles

View all
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth

New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners

2 min read
GoCardless
Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off
Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Australia should’ve won the 2014 World Cup (if it was based on Direct Debit use)
Australia should’ve won the 2014 World Cup (if it was based on Direct Debit use)
2 min read
GoCardless