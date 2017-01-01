Life at GoCardless
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future
US Black History Month employee spotlight
Meet Mary Carter - GoCardless Principal Solutions Engineer and Global Team lead
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners
We're growing in the states with a new office in New York
The North American team continues to grow from San Francisco to New York.
Virtual Reality takes center stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off
How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off
