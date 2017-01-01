Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Life at GoCardless

Life at GoCardless

Latest articles

View all
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
US Black History Month employee spotlight
US Black History Month employee spotlight

Meet Mary Carter - GoCardless Principal Solutions Engineer and Global Team lead

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth

New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners

2 min read
GoCardless
We're growing in the states with a new office in New York
We're growing in the states with a new office in New York

The North American team continues to grow from San Francisco to New York.

1 min read
GoCardless
Virtual Reality takes center stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off
Virtual Reality takes center stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

3 min read
Life at GoCardless