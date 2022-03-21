There are a host of advantages to accepting direct debits, including a lower likelihood of missed payments. Once a customer has set up direct debit, you can forget about being paid late since customers will no longer forget to make a payment, so you’ll no longer have to spend time chasing up unpaid, late, or incorrect invoices.

Direct debit can be used for all kinds of regular and recurring payments, including subscriptions and instalments. They can be taken from a bank account or from a credit card, and they’re used by well- known organisations of all kinds – from Spotify and Netflix to Apple and Microsoft. Customers have come to see direct debit as a convenient way to pay, without them having to organise and verify payments every month.

Direct debit systems vary according to country. In Australia, merchants perform direct debits though BECS direct debit (Bulk Electronic Clearing System). In this post, we’ll focus on direct debit service providers in Australia.

How to choose the best direct debit providers in Australia

There are plenty of direct debit providers Australia to choose from, so you’ll need to do your homework to pin down the right one for you. However, there are some features to look out for:

Flexibility to update customer details and preferences whenever you want.

Great service and support with a simple to use dashboard.

Integrates with your other preferred software.

A provider who understands your business needs.

Best direct debit service providers in Australia

GoCardless

GoCardless is one of the leading direct debit providers in Australia, enabling customers to take recurring or one-off payments, at low fees per transaction. You can take payments directly on a website, or by sending customers a secure link via GoCardless.

As a merchant, you can manage payments via a user-friendly dashboard, using your own billing software or you have the option to create your own integration. It’s worth noting that GoCardless has an advantage over other Australian Direct debit bureaus in the sense that customers are able to collect direct debits from multiple countries, as well as just in Australia.

Setting up a direct debit takes just a few minutes, and customers are notified via email when a payment is being taken or at the commencement of a subscription. Customers’ payments are always protected in the event a payment is taken mistakenly, too. Once a customer completes the direct debit request, payments – either recurring or one-off – can be taken automatically, bank to bank, without the need for any card networks.

SecurePay

SecurePay offers a direct debit payment system that allows customers to make scheduled payments. The online payment gateway charges customers a per transaction fee and there’s no annual fee or setup fee, and customers can enjoy fraud protection at no additional cost. SecurePay also integrates with Alipay and WeChat Pay and has a standard chargeback fee.

Stripe

Stripe customers in Australia can accept Bulk Electronic Clearing System (BECS) direct debit payments. Stripe automatically sends emails to customers to notify them when a mandate is established and when you’re debiting their account. You can also send customised notifications

PaySmart

PaySmart is Australia and New Zealand’s leading gym payment membership system that ensures gym owners get paid by setting up a direct debit solution. PaySmart provides customers with support and advice to set up their payment system and grow the business

Finding the right direct debit provider for your business

When you’re running a business one of the most important things is to get paid on time. Using the best direct debit providers provides you with an ideal way of setting up recurring payments, but make sure you choose a direct debit provider that has all the features you require.

