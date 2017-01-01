Skip to content
A practical guide to increasing your fees

From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.

What’s stopping you from increasing your client fees?

From the possibility of losing clients to awkward conversations and knowing how to implement the new prices, we know that increasing fees comes with its challenges.

But, when it comes to running your business successfully, you can’t afford to undercharge for the services you provide.

So, how do you increase your fees, confidently and without losing important clients?

This guide breaks down the process of increasing your fees into seven simple steps – from developing your plan through to handling objections, with expert insight from Heather Townsend (Founder of the Accountants Millionaires’ Club) and James Ashford (CEO, GoProposal).

