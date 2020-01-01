A practical guide to increasing your fees

What’s stopping you from increasing your client fees?

From the possibility of losing clients to awkward conversations and knowing how to implement the new prices, we know that increasing fees comes with its challenges.

But, when it comes to running your business successfully, you can’t afford to undercharge for the services you provide.

So, how do you increase your fees, confidently and without losing important clients?

This guide breaks down the process of increasing your fees into seven simple steps – from developing your plan through to handling objections, with expert insight from Heather Townsend (Founder of the Accountants Millionaires’ Club) and James Ashford (CEO, GoProposal).