[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Zuora and GoCardless - Dissecting Customer Churn

Join us to find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.

Thursday 9th June @10am BST

Speakers:

  • Amy Konary, Chair of the Subscribed Institute

  • Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

Session Chair

  • Ella Thomsen, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

In 30 minutes we'll cover:

  • How your chosen payment method directly impacts churn

  • The different types of customer churn

  • How much payment-related churn could be costing your business

  • How to effectively reduce payment-related churn

