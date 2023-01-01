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[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

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Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Sam Caulton, Chief Financial Officer, Re-Leased

  • Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • Why cash flow is so critical to Re-Leased's success

  • How their manual process was stopping them from scaling internationally

  • How they've solved their payment challenges through automation

  • How Direct Debit helped them reduce their DSO by 33%

  • How they're now saving $10,000 every month in bank fees

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.