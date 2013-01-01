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Forrester Research: On-demand mini webinar
Payment failures are a common occurrence but they create serious implications that become increasingly difficult to overcome and impact your bottom line.
During the mini webinar we’ll share the costs of payment failures from Forrester Research and offer solutions on how you can reduce payment failures.
How the market is reshaping the payment landscape
The 4 payment failure challenges Forrester Research identified which are impacting businesses with recurring revenue
Useful tips on how your business can optimize your failed payments, spend less time chasing them and grow your bottom line
On average, 7%-9% of payments have failed in the last 12 months, according to a recent Forrester study.
Failed payments are not only costly for businesses to collect because they need to be retried and rectified, adding to the admin burden of collecting payments but they also impact customer relationships and increase the risk of bad debt and customer churn. Which is why it is critical for businesses to reduce their failed payments.
Watch the webinar today to learn how you can reduce your failed payments and grow your bottom line.
On average, B2B businesses spend 16%-20% of the payment value to recover a failed payment.
Forrester research report, Recurring Payment Friction In The US
Bank debit has lower failure rates compared to credit cards, meaning less involuntary churn and higher success rates.
Say goodbye to wasted admin time, manually chasing payments or reconciling invoices. Streamline your payments with bank debit so you can work more efficiently and focus on running your business.
Get total visibility on the entire payment collection process. If a payment does fail, get all the important information so you can take action.
Bank debit is typically ⅓ cost of credit cards - money saved directly for your business.
Before 2013, Funding Circle hadn’t developed many of its payment-related processes, including how borrowers signed up to bank debit, which was done with paper mandate forms. Processing and reconciling daily repayments was manual, time-consuming and open to error.
While previously, they had to manually download and upload payments transaction reports, with GoCardless in place, this could be automated. Now they collect upwards of 40,000 payments a month and growing - freeing their team to focus on other tasks and reducing risk to their business.
We easily integrate with leading billing platforms including Salesforce CPQ, Chargify, Zuora, Chargebee, Xero and more. If you prefer you can customize how you use our service with our developer-led direct integration.