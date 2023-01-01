Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Careers
Help us build the first ever global bank payment network and define a new era of payments that works for businesses and consumers everywhere.
The internet has changed the world for the better, but somehow payments got left behind. Let's be the ones to fix it.
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO, GoCardless
Learning is an ingrained part of the GC culture and Values. You can expect support, being set up for success, and help to grow. GoCardless will expect from you the proactivity to learn and develop, ownership of your career, and high performance aligned with our Values
We want to ensure our working environment supports you. Stay healthy and happy with things like mental health support and comprehensive healthcare cover.
It’s important that you can dedicate time to what matters. We have a hybrid working model, provide generous holiday allowance, annual volunteer days, + 4 annual business-wide wellness days (‘GC Fridays’).
See all our benefits for each region
We believe in fair, transparent pay and have embraced Pay Range Transparency across all of our global locations. Our aim is to empower with information that supports career decisions, ensures fair compensation, and reinforces our commitment to pay equity.
For our GeeCees, it means they can see their role's pay range, their position on the range, and the context of how that's been determined.
For candidates we share the full base salary pay range on our job adverts to ensure you have a clear understanding of the compensation and potential growth of the opportunity. Our approach is to offer salaries between the minimum and midpoint of the range. We want to manage expectations from the start.
We want to create a workplace where everyone can be their best self, where we accept and celebrate differences.
We want to create a workplace where everyone can be their best self, where we accept and celebrate differences.
Join our award winning team and become part of the first ever global bank payment network.