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Careers

Values at GoCardless

At GoCardless we’re obsessed about payments. Every day we push the boundaries of what’s possible in our quest to become the world’s account to account payments network. It’s no easy task, especially when working at pace, so questions and challenges are common. Are we making the right choices? Are we owning the problem? Are we embodying the customer? Are we communicating effectively and working collaboratively as one team?

Trust : image for Customer webpage
Trust : image for Customer webpage

Our Values

START WITH WHY

We believe you can only do a job properly when you know why you are doing it. Understanding why we care about the problem motivates us to keep going until we’ve solved it.

MAKE IT HAPPEN

We work with urgency and take personal accountability for getting things done in pursuit of our vision.

ACT WITH INTEGRITY

We do what’s right even when no-one is watching. We don't see doing the right things as a choice — we act with integrity regardless of the cost.

BE HUMBLE

We act without ego and don’t let excuses get in the way of achieving our goals. We believe life's too short for self-importance.

CARE DEEPLY

We care deeply about our impact on the world and those around us.

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You’ll learn lots more about our values if you become a GeeCee and join our team, including best practice and how to bring them to life in your day to day work.

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Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.