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At GoCardless we’re obsessed about payments. Every day we push the boundaries of what’s possible in our quest to become the world’s account to account payments network. It’s no easy task, especially when working at pace, so questions and challenges are common. Are we making the right choices? Are we owning the problem? Are we embodying the customer? Are we communicating effectively and working collaboratively as one team?
We believe you can only do a job properly when you know why you are doing it. Understanding why we care about the problem motivates us to keep going until we’ve solved it.
We work with urgency and take personal accountability for getting things done in pursuit of our vision.
We do what’s right even when no-one is watching. We don't see doing the right things as a choice — we act with integrity regardless of the cost.
We act without ego and don’t let excuses get in the way of achieving our goals. We believe life's too short for self-importance.
We care deeply about our impact on the world and those around us.
You’ll learn lots more about our values if you become a GeeCee and join our team, including best practice and how to bring them to life in your day to day work.