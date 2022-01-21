Get paid faster, smarter and safer with PayTo and GoCardless.

Easily take pre-authorised payments directly from your customer’s bank accounts after a single approval.

With seamless integration into your existing checkout process, it’s a snap to set up one-off and recurring payments. For both you and your customers.

Harness the power of PayTo through GoCardless to effortlessly migrate your customers to PayTo mandates and offer your customer both Direct Debit and PayTo payments.

No fuss. No friction. Just faster, 24/7 payments.