Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
GoCardless for Xero
Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
Spend less time chasing payments, and more time advising clients. Refer your clients for exclusive rewards, like discounted pricing and dedicated onboarding support. Terms and conditions apply.
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Simply create a new invoice in Xero, add your customer and choose GoCardless as the payment method. Payments are made automatically from the customers bank.
A new way to collect real-time bank payments and is set to replace BECS Direct Debit in 2030. Join our PayTo University to learn how to integrate it with your other payment processes.
"It was just so simple - we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. Our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices."
“The integration with Xero is beautiful. Customers simply click the link we send, sign up to pay with GoCardless and the rest is taken care of – invoices get issued, paid and reconciled. It's a dream.”
“The integration between GoCardless and Xero is amazing and it’s critical to ensuring we get paid on time, so we always have cash for our clients."
"By getting rid of all that admin, GoCardless has saved us at least half an FTE in bookkeeping, worth around $25k annually.”
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.