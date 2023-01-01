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GoCardless for Xero

Easy connection. Faster payments.

No more month-end stress. No chasing. Just an easy integration that gets you paid 47% faster.

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Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Predictable cash flow

Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.

Popular with your payers

When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.

How it works

It pays to be an advisor

Become a GoCardless advisor

Spend less time chasing payments, and more time advising clients. Refer your clients for exclusive rewards, like discounted pricing and dedicated onboarding support. Terms and conditions apply.

Become a GoCardless advisor

See how GoCardless works with Xero

Flexible payments

Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.

Seamless integration

Simply create a new invoice in Xero, add your customer and choose GoCardless as the payment method. Payments are made automatically from the customers bank.

Coming soon: PayTo

A new way to collect real-time bank payments and is set to replace BECS Direct Debit in 2030. Join our PayTo University to learn how to integrate it with your other payment processes.

Join 100,000+ businesses and counting

  • WE Accounting

    "It was just so simple - we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. Our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices."

  • BizWisdom

    “The integration with Xero is beautiful. Customers simply click the link we send, sign up to pay with GoCardless and the rest is taken care of – invoices get issued, paid and reconciled. It's a dream.”

  • Cone

    “The integration between GoCardless and Xero is amazing and it’s critical to ensuring we get paid on time, so we always have cash for our clients."

  • The Back Room

    "By getting rid of all that admin, GoCardless has saved us at least half an FTE in bookkeeping, worth around $25k annually.”

Ready to get started?

Speak to sales

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.

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+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.