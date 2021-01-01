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[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.

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Hospitality operators turn to direct bank payments as proposed card surcharge ban looms
Hospitality operators turn to direct bank payments as proposed card surcharge ban looms
2 min read
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Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
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Press Releases
PayTo: A comprehensive guide to PayTo payments
PayTo: A comprehensive guide to PayTo payments
7 min read

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Everything you need to know about payments, and how you can improve them for your business.

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Lessons on understanding, benchmarking and optimising your business’ cash flow.

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Advice on successfully tracking customer retention, building customer loyalty and reducing payment churn.

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GoCardless

The latest updates from GoCardless, with information on our newest products and events we’re attending.

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Accountants

Practical payment advice for accounting and advisory firms to help them empower their clients.

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Invoicing

Everything you need to know about sending and receiving invoices, and improving your processes.

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BECS Direct Debit

Read how BECS Direct Debit is an easy, secure & convenient way to automate payment collection.

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Open Banking

Open Banking expertise for businesses of all sizes and industries.

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