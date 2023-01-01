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Understand how you can collect recurring and one-off payments, get paid on time every time and keep your customers happy whilst reducing costs and manual admin.Learn more
Small Business Electronic Payment Solutions
Are you using the best electronic payment processing solutions?
Quickly & easily automate payment collection to save time, reduce costs and increase cashflow.
Get started in minutes. No upfront commitment.
Are you prepared for the new program co-contributions?
We’re improving payment processes so businesses can get paid faster.
Happy clients and time saved. Get more than you bargained for with Direct Debit
The biggest takeaways from our global survey of payment leaders.
We listened to our customers and editing subscriptions in bulk just got easier.
Your guide to understanding PayTo VS PayID
What are instant payments? Find out more about your options.
Learn how one-time payment and subscription payment works here.
Discover the advantages of contactless payments – and how they work.
We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.