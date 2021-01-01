Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Payments

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

Scroll to learn more

Payment preference matters

The payment methods businesses offer their customers don’t always align with how their customers want to pay.

By ignoring payment preference data, businesses are needlessly holding back their conversion rates and growth, as well as enabling unnecessary churn.

We partnered with YouGov to survey 4,990 businesses across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, USA, Canada and Australia what their payment preferences are for four typical recurring purchase use cases: regular business bills, invoices, digital subscriptions and instalments.

Download your free copy of the report, and empower your business with the payment methods that are most likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.

Interested in B2C data?

We released a new study for 2021: Consumer payment preferences in 2021.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.