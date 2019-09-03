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Join us in the payments revolution

Bank-to-bank payments are changing the way businesses get paid. Partner with us to shape the future of payments.

Why Partner with us?

Increased customer value

GoCardless improves the volume of payments that businesses successfully collect and retain by reducing payment failures

Create a recurring revenue stream

Receive revenue from every successful transaction processed within your platform through GoCardless

An integrated experience

Enable your merchants to create, manage, and report on Payments within your platform to expand your offering

Who we work with

With our advanced API integration, GoCardless is helping hundreds of business partners and their customers to better payments experiences. And with our Partner Portal, maintaining engagement with your customers and maximising transaction rate is easier than ever.

What are the steps involved?

Getting started is easy

Go To Market support

Learn how to get your users using your integration. We'll provide you withall the content and assets you need. Copy and paste, ready to go.

Developer docs

Everything you need to build your GoCardless integration and get it certified. All the technical documentation you need is here.

Read developer docs

Sandbox

Create an account on our sandbox environment and test your integration without affecting your live application.

Create a sandbox account

Ready to get started?

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.