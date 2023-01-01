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Success+ uses payment intelligence to manage and reduce payment failures. Recover, up to 70% of failed payments.
Failed payments are a concern for every business. Customers can unintentionally churn when their payments fail and 11-15% of uncollected funds turn into bad debt. Although not all customers are unwilling to pay, complex and manual collections processes give every customer the same payment recovery experience. Success+ intelligently manages your late payments. Automatically collecting 70% of failed payments on the day best suited to your customers. Creating a smoother experience for them and better cash flow for you.
*70%
*Up to 70% of failed payments automatically collected
Results were measured in a timed experiment during the launch of this product. Actual performance may vary, depending on your specific attributes and the types of customers you have
Save your customers from awkward conversations, by collecting failed payments on the best day for them. 70% of businesses said Success+ improves their relationships with customers.
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, automatically retrying payments up to three times and with visibility of which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
With Success+, efficiently recover more revenue, so fewer payments are written- off as bad debt or churn involuntarily. Increase your payment success rate to 99.1%.
Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum
Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness
Have a look through our API documentation here and see how to enable Success+.
We've put all the frequently asked questions about Success+ on a dedicated FAQs page.
Give your customers the gift of collecting more payments successfully with Success+. Here’s everything you need to know.