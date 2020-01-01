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Retention

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What are the consequences of failed payments?
What are the consequences of failed payments?

Discover how payment failures can impact your business.

3 min read
Payments
Shopping Cart vs Checkout Abandonment
Shopping Cart vs Checkout Abandonment

Discover the key differences between shopping cart and checkout abandonment.

3 min read
Retention
How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?
How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?

Is a consultant retainer contract right for you?

2 min read
Retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention

Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.

3 min read
Enterprise
Stages of the SaaS Customer Life Cycle
Stages of the SaaS Customer Life Cycle

Discover the customer life cycle stages from awareness to referral.

3 min read
Retention
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn

Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.

3 min read
Enterprise
Customer Retention Strategies
Customer Retention Strategies

Create a rewarding, personalised experience to improve your customer retention.

2 min read
Retention
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021

Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention

3 min read
Retention
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
Subscription

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.