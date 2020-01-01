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Retention

Retention

What are the consequences of failed payments?
What are the consequences of failed payments?

Discover how payment failures can impact your business.

3 min read
Payments
Shopping Cart vs Checkout Abandonment
Shopping Cart vs Checkout Abandonment

Discover the key differences between shopping cart and checkout abandonment.

3 min read
Retention
How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?
How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?

Is a consultant retainer contract right for you?

2 min read
Retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention

Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.

3 min read
Enterprise
Stages of the SaaS Customer Life Cycle
Stages of the SaaS Customer Life Cycle

Discover the customer life cycle stages from awareness to referral.

3 min read
Retention
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn

Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.

3 min read
Enterprise
Customer Retention Strategies
Customer Retention Strategies

Create a rewarding, personalised experience to improve your customer retention.

2 min read
Retention
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021

Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention

3 min read
Retention
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
Subscription
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min read
Retention
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

3 min read
Subscription
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?

Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.

2 min read
Retention
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?

Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.

3 min read
Retention
How to calculate annual churn rate
How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

2 min read
Retention
What is customer retention?
What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

3 min read
Retention
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
How to improve subscription renewal rates
How to improve subscription renewal rates

Find out how to calculate, measure, improve renewal rates for your Saas business

2 min read
Subscription
What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?
What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?

Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.

2 min read
Payments
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.

PDF
Retention
How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

3 min read
Retention
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

4 min read
Retention
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