Our advisor program
Refer businesses and get rewarded
Become a GoCardless advisor and get rewarded for helping businesses in your network collect payments more efficiently. Unlock exclusive benefits like discounts on transaction fees for every business you refer to us. Terms and conditions apply.
How it works
1
Register your interest
Register your interest on this page. We’ll get back to you via email once we’ve validated your application to organise an introductory call.
2
Get set up
You’ll complete a short form with Optimise to set up your account and get your unique and trackable link to our site.
3
Use your platform
You know your network best. Share your referral link via email, social media, or however you like. Use our marketing guide and brand toolkit to get started.
4
Get rewarded
When a business you refer collects or creates six payments with GoCardless, you and your referred business will be rewarded with discounts on transaction fees. See FAQs below for more details.
Discounts for you and your referrals
Become a GoCardless advisor and unlock rewards for you and your clients. Every business you successfully refer to simplify their payments with us will benefit from a 25% discount on transaction fees for 12 months. Plus, you’ll get a discount of 15% on all future transaction fees too. Terms and conditions apply.
Get set up for success
We want all our advisors to succeed. Get access to everything you need to make the most of being a GoCardless advisor, including:
Get set up for success with:
An introductory call
We like to start with a chat so we can learn more about you, discuss the programme, and answer any questions you have.
Tracking links and assets
We want to make it easy for you to start earning commission. We’ll provide you with all the essentials, from tracking links and GoCardless one-pagers to bespoke creatives.
Ongoing support
We'll keep you updated with any new features, news, or talking points you can feature in your communications and help you refer.
“Integrating GoCardless with Xero means that payments are automatically collected when an invoices are due. By getting rid of the admin, GoCardless has saved us at least half an FTE in bookkeeping, worth around $25k annually."
Wayne Findlay, CEO and Co-founder, The Back Room
Connect with your accounting software
GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms, including Xero, Salesforce, and Zoho. Search for your partner to find out more.
Payments. But without the Hassle.
No more late payments
We make it super easy for payments to be made on time. Both with instant payments and automated payments.
Chasing customers
Say goodbye to awkward conversations with customers to chase them to pay. Payments are automated and more successful with GoCardless.
Save time on admin
A lot of businesses get stuck with manual payment admin, like reconciliation. Connect to a partner, find data easily and automate tasks.
Money saved
GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cut away, the savings really stack up.
Why businesses choose us
GoCardless empowers businesses to easily collect instant one-off and automated recurring payments. Direct from their customer’s bank account to theirs. Improve cash flow, save time and money, win and retain more customers, and stress less.
Use GoCardless on its own, with our easy-to-use online dashboard. Or connect to one of 350+ other systems – including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, Zuora, and Salesforce – to conveniently manage everything.
FAQs
Want to be an advisor?
Help other businesses get paid on time and earn rewards.