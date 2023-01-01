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Tired of chasing invoices? Learn how Xero experts are fixing late payments
Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.
Are you prepared for the new program co-contributions?
This guide explains the foundations of taking payments
Join our webinar to learn how Xero superusers reduce their DSO and save thousands annually on payment collection.
i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses
Net losses shrink by 55% as management declare ‘clear path to profitability
Make collecting member fees a smooth experience for you and your members
There's no honour in payment dishonour fees. Find out how to leave them behind.
Explore why people join gyms and how to keep happy members
Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale