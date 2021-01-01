Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsMachine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.
7 min readEnterpriseThe 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimized payment strategy
What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?
5 min readEnterprise5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them
What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?
2 min readFinanceBest factoring companies 2021
Discover the best invoice factoring companies for your business
2 min readPaymentsFinding the right payment options for your business
Discover the most important payment methods for business
3 min readFinanceHow blockchain technology is revolutionizing online transactions
Blockchain technology helps e-commerce businesses save time, money and resources
2 min readBusiness ManagementTop 5 scheduling software options for 2021
Find the best scheduling software to organize your business
2 min readAccountantsXIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a charge card?
Discover why a charge card can be hugely beneficial for your company.
3 min readFinanceTax equity definition
Tax equity financing helps drive sustainable development. Here’s how
2 min readAccountantsGuide to GST tax
What is GST tax in the US and how does it work? Find out the rules here
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding US interest rates
US interest rates underpin the economy. Discover how this works in banking
2 min readAccountantsAn introduction to ABA numbers
Facilitate online payments with the right ABA numbers. Here’s how they work
2 min readFinanceFederal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
How does the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protect your money?
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Rule of 78?
Through the Rule of 78, recurring revenue is more accurately accounted for
2 min readFinanceWhat Is a Loan Covenant?
Loan covenants outline all of the terms and conditions surrounding a loan
3 min readFinanceWhat is decentralized finance (DeFi)?
Decentralized finance creates a more trustworthy and accessible financial system
3 min readFinanceWhat Is Impact Investing?
Positive change is as important as profit when it comes to impact investing
2 min readFinanceWhat is qualified small business stock?
QSBS gives investors the opportunity to gain capital while paying zero tax
2 min readFinanceSales forecasting and why it matters for your business
Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business
2 min readAccountantsAn Introduction To Contribution Margin
Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning
2 min readFinanceThe cash ratio and what it tells you about your business
Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business