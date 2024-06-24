NEW YORK AND LONDON, JUNE 25 2024 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has announced a partnership with integration and automation platform Celigo to accelerate its growth through indirect channels.

Leveraging Celigo’s integration platform (iPaaS) will enable GoCardless to build integrations between its payment platform and the back-end systems commonly used by businesses today. This will open up new opportunities to acquire customers in all of its markets, without the need to build custom integrations into hundreds of platforms.

The partnership will allow businesses to seamlessly incorporate GoCardless bank payments into the software they use everyday, from finance and procurement tools to shipping and fulfilment platforms -- allowing merchants to automate and optimize business processes while benefiting from a faster, cheaper and more secure way to get paid.

Seb Hempstead, VP of Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to work with Celigo to scale our indirect go-to-market strategy. This partnership allows us to easily plug into hundreds of apps, bringing bank payments to thousands of potential customers around the world. We look forward to working with Celigo to help businesses simplify their operations, saving them time and money.”

Gert-Jan Wijman, VP and General Manager at Celigo EMEA, said: “Celigo prides itself in making sophisticated integration capabilities available to businesses of any size by enabling them to connect their tech stacks without complex custom development. By using our iPaaS, GoCardless can offer its best-in-class payment solutions to more clients with less internal effort. We're excited to work with GoCardless in its effort to provide seamless payment experiences and more value to its customers as it expands its reach across all markets.”

The partnership is the latest move for GoCardless as it continues to enhance its product capabilities and growth through strategic partnerships. In March this year the fintech announced its plans to acquire Nuapay which will significantly scale GoCardless’ indirect channel proposition, consolidating its position as a key payment provider to existing and new customer segments including Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About Celigo

Celigo is a modern integration platform (iPaaS) on a mission to simplify how companies integrate, automate, and optimize processes. The Celigo platform uses AI and prebuilt integrations to keep mission critical processes running smoothly, making it incomparably easier to maintain than other solutions. Loved by business users and developers alike, Celigo is a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, a 2024 Gartner Customer Choice for iPaaS, a G2 iPaaS Leader, and a recognized leader in AI. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.