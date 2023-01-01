[Guide] Pull your payments into the digital era
American businesses are stuck on outdated payment methods such as cash and checks. Use our guide to assess your payment strategy and stop wasting time and money on outdated payments.
42% of businesses still use card and checks
Manual, offline payments still dominate the B2b payments space with 42% of businesses still collecting payments via check or cash.
This means when you get paid is entirely down to your customers and you’re still waiting to get paid.
Find out more about the issues with manual payments in the report.
What to expect in the guide:
A look at common issues with invoicing payments
Key things to look out for when optimising your payments
How to pull your payments into the digital age with ACH Pull