Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsBest Rental Property Accounting Software
Here’s how to choose the best rental property management software.
3 min readAccountantsContingent Consideration in Accounting
What is the deferred and contingent consideration meaning in business?
2 min readPaymentsNonprofit Membership Management Software
How can membership management software be useful?
2 min readAccountantsCreate a Professional Cleaning Service Invoice
Get paid promptly by creating a professional cleaning service invoice.
2 min readPaymentsGuide to Retainer Fees
Retainer fees offer security for both freelancers and clients.
2 min readInvoicingGuide to Travel Agency Invoices
Find out how to make a travel agency invoice here.
2 min readInvoicingGuide to Digital Marketing Invoices
Digital marketing invoices are simple to create.
2 min readPaymentsHow Does the Check Clearing Process Work?
Discover the precise check clearing process steps.
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is an important marker of volatility in investing.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is a Webhook and How to Use It
What is the difference between a Stripe invoice and a PayPal invoice?
2 min readFinanceNonfarm Payroll: A Guide
We explore how nonfarm payrolls provide a valuable insight into the US economy
2 min readAccountantsAccrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting
Is the cash or accrual basis of accounting better for you? Here’s what to know.
3 min readEnterpriseThe 8 payment dimensions: Churn
Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.
2 min readBusiness ManagementGuide to Single Member LLC Companies
A single member LLC is a company owned by one person only.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Make ACH Payments
Read up on what information is needed to make an ACH payment.
2 min readBusiness Management4 Ways to Make a Sustainable Business
Building a sustainable business can also improve efficiency and profits.
2 min readAccountantsThe Future of Open Banking in the US
Open banking in the US is still an unknown quantity.
3 min readFinanceGuide to Checkout Page Optimization
What do the best checkout pages have in common?
2 min readSubscriptionHow to Store Credit Card Information Securely
Protect your customers from identity theft when storing credit card information.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is a Clearing House?
You’ll find clearing houses in many financial settings to regulate transactions.
2 min readRegulationsWhat Is PCI DSS?
What does PCI DSS stand for and how does it relate to payment processing?